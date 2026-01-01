Drizzle Gateway is an enhanced, self-hosted version of Drizzle Studio that provides developers and database administrators with a comprehensive web-based interface for managing their databases. Built on the Drizzle ORM ecosystem, it delivers advanced query building, real-time schema visualization, and migration management in a single tool accessible from any browser.

The application supports multiple simultaneous database connections, making it a centralized hub for teams working across development, staging, and production environments. Master password protection secures access, while persistent storage keeps all connection configurations and saved queries intact across restarts. Self-hosting ensures sensitive database credentials never leave your infrastructure.