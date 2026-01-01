Deploy Dialoqbase in one click installation.
Self-hosted chatbot builder with a private knowledge base and pluggable language and embedding model providers.
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What you can build with Dialoqbase
Dialoqbase is an open-source platform for building custom chatbots grounded in your own knowledge base. Documents, websites, PDFs, GitHub repositories, audio, and video transcripts can be ingested and indexed using PostgreSQL with pgvector, then queried through any supported language model â€” OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Fireworks, Ollama, or a self-hosted Local AI instance. Switching providers does not require reindexing your sources.
Self-hosting Dialoqbase on your own VPS keeps proprietary documents, conversation history, and provider API keys under your control, with no per-message fees or third-party SaaS lock-in. Built-in channel integrations let you publish the same bot to Telegram, Discord, WhatsApp, or an embeddable web widget.
Key features of Dialoqbase
Private knowledge base
Ingest PDFs, websites, sitemaps, Word documents, GitHub repositories, plain text, and audio or video transcripts to ground each bot in your own data.
Multi-provider LLMs
Swap between OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Fireworks, Ollama, and Local AI without reindexing your sources or rewriting prompts.
Postgres vector search
Vector embeddings live in PostgreSQL with pgvector, so a single database powers metadata, conversation history, and similarity search.
Channel integrations
Publish the same bot to Telegram, Discord, WhatsApp, or an embeddable web widget from a single configuration.
Embeddable web widget
Drop a short script tag into any site to serve your bot as a floating chat widget without writing front-end code.
REST API access
A REST API lets you trigger conversations, retrain on new sources, and pipe responses into custom applications and automations.
Why run Dialoqbase on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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