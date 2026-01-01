Deploy Flowise in one click installation.
Open-source low-code platform for building LLM orchestration flows and AI agents with a visual drag-and-drop interface.
Choose a VPS plan for Flowise
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Flowise
Flowise is an open-source low-code platform that makes building sophisticated AI applications accessible to developers and teams without extensive coding. Its visual drag-and-drop interface lets you connect language models, vector databases, memory systems, and external tools into cohesive workflows. Flowise supports OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and open-source models, making it flexible for diverse AI use cases from chatbots to RAG applications and autonomous agents.
Self-hosting Flowise on your VPS gives you complete ownership of your AI workflows, conversation data, and integrated knowledge bases. You can connect to internal databases and APIs that cloud platforms cannot reach, and configure resources specifically for your LLM workloads without per-API-call pricing or data privacy concerns.
Key features of Flowise
Visual Flow Builder
Drag-and-drop interface for assembling complex AI pipelines from pre-built nodes without writing orchestration code.
RAG Support
Built-in Retrieval-Augmented Generation capabilities with vector database integration for building knowledge-grounded AI applications.
Multi-LLM Support
Connect to OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Cohere, and local open-source models from a single unified interface.
Agent Frameworks
Create autonomous AI agents that use tools, reason through multi-step tasks, and maintain conversational memory across sessions.
API Integration
Expose any flow as an API endpoint to embed AI capabilities directly into your existing applications and workflows.
Why run Flowise on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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