Cypht is a modular, open-source webmail client designed for simplicity and speed. Unlike heavy webmail solutions, Cypht aggregates multiple IMAP and POP3 email accounts alongside RSS/Atom news feeds into a single, unified inbox view â€” giving you a complete picture of your communications without switching between services.

Built on PHP with an Alpine Linux base, Cypht runs efficiently on modest hardware and stores user configuration in a database for reliable multi-user deployments. Its module-based architecture means you only load the features you need, keeping the interface clean and the footprint small.