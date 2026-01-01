Deploy Cypht in one click installation.
Lightweight, open-source webmail client that unifies multiple email accounts and news feeds into one fast interface.
Choose a VPS plan for Cypht
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Cypht
Cypht is a modular, open-source webmail client designed for simplicity and speed. Unlike heavy webmail solutions, Cypht aggregates multiple IMAP and POP3 email accounts alongside RSS/Atom news feeds into a single, unified inbox view â€” giving you a complete picture of your communications without switching between services.
Built on PHP with an Alpine Linux base, Cypht runs efficiently on modest hardware and stores user configuration in a database for reliable multi-user deployments. Its module-based architecture means you only load the features you need, keeping the interface clean and the footprint small.
Key features of Cypht
Multi-Account Aggregation
Connect multiple IMAP and POP3 email accounts into one unified inbox view for faster email management.
News Feed Integration
Combine email and RSS/Atom news feeds in a single interface, reducing the number of apps you need to stay informed.
Modular Architecture
Enable only the modules you need â€” contacts, calendars, IMAP folders, sieve filters, and more â€” keeping the UI lean.
Database-Backed Sessions
Stores user configuration and sessions in MariaDB for reliable, scalable multi-user deployments.
Lightweight Footprint
Runs on Alpine Linux with Nginx and PHP bundled in a single ~290 MB image, requiring minimal VPS resources.
Why run Cypht on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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