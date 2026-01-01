Deploy Password Pusher in one click installation.
Open-source service for sharing passwords, files, and links through self-destructing URLs that expire by view count or time.
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What you can build with Password Pusher
Password Pusher is an open-source application that replaces the dangerous habit of emailing or messaging credentials in plain text. Instead of sending the secret directly, you generate a one-time URL that delivers the payload once and then deletes itself based on the number of views, the time elapsed, or both. Passwords, files, URLs, and QR codes are all supported, and every push can require an additional passphrase before it is revealed.
Self-hosting Password Pusher on your own VPS keeps every secret inside infrastructure you control â€” no third-party SaaS reads, logs, or retains your shared credentials, and the full audit trail stays on your server alongside the data.
Key features of Password Pusher
Self-Destructing Links
One-time URLs expire after a set number of views or a specific time frame, so secrets cannot be re-read or leaked from inboxes.
Passphrase Protection
Add a separate passphrase on top of the link so an intercepted URL alone is not enough to reveal the secret.
Files and QR Codes
Push passwords, files, URLs, and QR codes through the same audited delivery flow with per-type expiration policies.
Full Audit Logging
Track creation, retrieval, and viewer identity for every push, with optional accounts and two-factor authentication for the dashboard.
Custom Branding
White-label ang UI gamit ang sarili mong pamagat, tagline, tema, at footer para sa mga internal na team o customer-facing na deployment.
JSON API
Integrate password sharing into scripts, CI pipelines, or internal tools through the documented JSON API v2.
Why run Password Pusher on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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