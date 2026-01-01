Deploy Kafbat Kafka UI in one click installation.
Open-source web UI for managing and monitoring Apache Kafka clusters, successor to the popular Provectus kafka-ui project.
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What you can build with Kafbat Kafka UI
Ang Kafbat Kafka UI ay isang libre, open-source na web dashboard para sa pagpapatakbo ng mga Apache Kafka cluster. Bilang ang community-driven na kapalit ng Provectus kafka-ui, nag-aalok ito ng pinakintab na interface para sa pag-iinspeksyon ng mga broker, pamamahala ng mga topic, pagba-browse ng mga mensahe, at pagsubaybay sa consumer group lag — lahat nang walang command-line tools. Ang multi-cluster support ay nagbibigay-daan sa iyong pamahalaan ang bawat Kafka environment mula sa isang solong pane of glass.
Ang pag-self-host ng Kafbat Kafka UI sa sarili mong VPS ay nagpapanatili ng iyong message data at cluster credentials nang buo sa loob ng iyong infrastructure. Ang template na ito ay nagbubuod ng isang single-node Kafka broker na tumatakbo sa KRaft mode (walang ZooKeeper na kinakailangan), na nagbibigay sa iyo ng production-ready na Kafka stack na handa sa isang click.
Key features of Kafbat Kafka UI
Topic Management
Create, configure, and delete topics with real-time partition and replication settings without touching the Kafka CLI.
Message Browser
Explore Kafka messages in JSON, plain text, or Avro formats with CEL-based filtering to pinpoint the exact records you need.
Consumer Group Monitoring
Subaybayan ang mga offset ng consumer group, mga assignment ng partition, at mga lag metric para mahuli ang mga bottleneck sa pagproseso bago pa man maapektuhan nito ang mga downstream system.
Multi-Cluster Support
Connect multiple Kafka clusters to a single dashboard and switch between them instantly for centralized visibility across environments.
KRaft Mode Broker
Bundled Kafka broker runs in KRaft mode — no ZooKeeper dependency — simplifying deployment and reducing the operational footprint.
Why run Kafbat Kafka UI on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
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Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
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Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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