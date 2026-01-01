Up to 69% off for Kafbat Kafka UI

Deploy Kafbat Kafka UI in one click installation.

Open-source web UI for managing and monitoring Apache Kafka clusters, successor to the popular Provectus kafka-ui project.

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Deploy Kafbat Kafka UI in one click installation.

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63% off
KVM 2
1,429
529/mo
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Renews at ₱819/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
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KVM 4
2,379
749/mo
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Renews at ₱1,629/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
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KVM 8
4,209
1,499/mo
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Renews at ₱2,989/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
1,429
529/mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₱819/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
2,379
749/mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₱1,629/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
4,209
1,499/mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₱2,989/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Kafbat Kafka UI

Ang Kafbat Kafka UI ay isang libre, open-source na web dashboard para sa pagpapatakbo ng mga Apache Kafka cluster. Bilang ang community-driven na kapalit ng Provectus kafka-ui, nag-aalok ito ng pinakintab na interface para sa pag-iinspeksyon ng mga broker, pamamahala ng mga topic, pagba-browse ng mga mensahe, at pagsubaybay sa consumer group lag — lahat nang walang command-line tools. Ang multi-cluster support ay nagbibigay-daan sa iyong pamahalaan ang bawat Kafka environment mula sa isang solong pane of glass.

Ang pag-self-host ng Kafbat Kafka UI sa sarili mong VPS ay nagpapanatili ng iyong message data at cluster credentials nang buo sa loob ng iyong infrastructure. Ang template na ito ay nagbubuod ng isang single-node Kafka broker na tumatakbo sa KRaft mode (walang ZooKeeper na kinakailangan), na nagbibigay sa iyo ng production-ready na Kafka stack na handa sa isang click.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Kafbat Kafka UI

Topic Management

Create, configure, and delete topics with real-time partition and replication settings without touching the Kafka CLI.

Message Browser

Explore Kafka messages in JSON, plain text, or Avro formats with CEL-based filtering to pinpoint the exact records you need.

Consumer Group Monitoring

Subaybayan ang mga offset ng consumer group, mga assignment ng partition, at mga lag metric para mahuli ang mga bottleneck sa pagproseso bago pa man maapektuhan nito ang mga downstream system.

Multi-Cluster Support

Connect multiple Kafka clusters to a single dashboard and switch between them instantly for centralized visibility across environments.

KRaft Mode Broker

Bundled Kafka broker runs in KRaft mode — no ZooKeeper dependency — simplifying deployment and reducing the operational footprint.

Why run Kafbat Kafka UI on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

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Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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