pgAdmin is the most popular and feature-rich open-source administration and development platform for PostgreSQL, maintained by the PostgreSQL community. The web edition (pgAdmin 4) provides a polished browser-based interface for managing one or many Postgres servers â€” schema design, query development with autocomplete and explain plans, backup and restore, role and grant management, replication monitoring, and full-text search across database objects.

Self-hosting pgAdmin on your VPS provides DBAs and developers with a centralized Postgres management console that's accessible from anywhere using a browser, without the need to install a desktop application. You can connect pgAdmin to any reachable Postgres instance â€” whether it's local containers, cloud-hosted RDS or Cloud SQL, or remote Postgres servers â€” and manage them all from a single web UI.