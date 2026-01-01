Metabase is a leading open-source business intelligence platform trusted by over 40,000 companies worldwide. Its intuitive query builder lets non-technical team members explore data and build interactive dashboards without writing SQL, while power users can drop into native queries. It connects to 20+ databases including PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, BigQuery, and Snowflake, and supports automated email and Slack reports.

Deploying Metabase on your own VPS keeps sensitive business data inside your environment, eliminates per-seat SaaS pricing, and provides dedicated resources for complex queries and large datasets that slow down shared cloud analytics services.