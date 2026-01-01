Deploy Firefox with one-click installation.
Self-hosted Firefox browser accessible from any device through a web interface, with persistent bookmarks, extensions, and settings.
Choose a VPS plan for Firefox
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Firefox
Ang Firefox sa Docker ay nagpapatakbo ng isang kumpletong browser sa iyong VPS at ini-stream ito sa anumang modernong web browser sa pamamagitan ng isang web-based na GUI. Nagbibigay ito sa iyo ng isang nakahiwalay na kapaligiran sa pagba-browse na nagpoprotekta sa iyong mga lokal na device, nagtatago ng iyong home IP address, at nagbibigay-daan sa iyong mapanatili ang isang pare-parehong profile sa pagba-browse â€” kumpleto sa mga bookmark, password, at extension â€” na naa-access mula saanman sa mundo.
Ang pag-self-host ng Firefox sa iyong VPS ay nangangahulugang ang iyong mga session sa pagba-browse ay hindi kailanman pinoproseso sa pamamagitan ng isang komersyal na serbisyo ng remote-desktop, na nagbibigay sa mga security researcher, user na may kamalayan sa privacy, at mga remote team ng isang pribado, laging available na browser sa ilalim ng kanilang sariling kontrol.
Key features of Firefox
Isolated Browsing Environment
Browse from the VPS IP rather than your local connection, protecting your local system from web-based threats and masking your home address.
Persistent Profile
Bookmarks, history, passwords, and installed extensions survive container restarts, giving you a consistent browser experience every time.
Access From Any Device
Open your browser session in any modern web browser â€” no software installation or VNC client needed on the accessing device.
Extension Support
Install any Firefox add-on including ad blockers, password managers, and privacy tools just as you would on a local Firefox installation.
Audio Streaming
Web audio is enabled by default so you can play media, watch videos, and use web-based voice applications through the remote session.
Why run Firefox on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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