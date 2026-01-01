Mafl is an open-source homepage designed for individuals who manage multiple self-hosted services and desire a fast, distraction-free starting point. The entire layout is defined in a single YAML config file, making the dashboard reproducible, version-controlled, and easy to back up along with the rest of your stack.

Self-hosting Mafl on your own VPS ensures that every bookmark, API key, and integration remains on infrastructure you control. All third-party requests for service widgets are proxied through the Mafl backend, preventing credentials and metadata from ever leaking to the browser or to external dashboard providers.