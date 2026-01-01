Deploy Mafl in one click installation.
Minimalistic self-hosted homepage that organizes every service, link, and dashboard you use behind a single tab.
Choose a VPS plan for Mafl
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Mafl
Mafl is an open-source homepage designed for individuals who manage multiple self-hosted services and desire a fast, distraction-free starting point. The entire layout is defined in a single YAML config file, making the dashboard reproducible, version-controlled, and easy to back up along with the rest of your stack.
Self-hosting Mafl on your own VPS ensures that every bookmark, API key, and integration remains on infrastructure you control. All third-party requests for service widgets are proxied through the Mafl backend, preventing credentials and metadata from ever leaking to the browser or to external dashboard providers.
Key features of Mafl
YAML configuration
Define groups, services, themes, and widgets in a single config.yml file you can version-control and replicate across environments.
Live service widgets
Interactive cards surface real-time data such as weather, IP info, and custom integrations without exposing API keys to the browser.
Custom themes
Switch between bundled themes or design your own to match your brand and share with the community.
Multi-language UI
Ships with English, Spanish, German, French, Russian, Chinese, and more, auto-detected from the visitor browser.
Iconify and emoji icons
Pick from over 200,000 Iconify vector icons, any emoji, remote URL, or locally stored image for every service tile.
Installable PWA
Add Mafl to your phone or desktop as a Progressive Web App for an instant, app-like launcher experience.
Why run Mafl on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.