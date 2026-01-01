slskd is a modern, open-source client for the Soulseek peer-to-peer network, delivered entirely through a responsive web interface. It replaces the legacy desktop Soulseek clients with a self-hosted server you can reach from any browser, letting you search for and download music, lossless files, and other content shared by millions of Soulseek users around the clock â€” even when your desktop is off.

Self-hosting slskd on a VPS means your downloads run continuously in the background without tying up a local machine. All settings are manageable through the built-in web UI or a remote YAML configuration file, giving you full control over shared directories, download queues, transfer limits, and user permissions.