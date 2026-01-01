Deploy Readur in one click installation.
Document management system that uses OCR to turn scanned files and images into fully searchable archives.
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What you can build with Readur
Readur is a document management platform that leverages OCR technology to transform paper documents, scanned files, and images into searchable digital archives. It accepts PDFs, images, and Office files via drag-and-drop upload or an automatic watch folder, extracts text without altering the original files, and indexes everything in PostgreSQL for fast full-text search.
Self-hosting Readur keeps sensitive documents â€” legal records, medical files, financial receipts â€” under your exclusive control without uploading to third-party OCR services that may retain copies or share content. Token-based authentication and configurable OCR settings give you fine-grained control over processing concurrency, language detection, and file type restrictions.
Key features of Readur
OCR Text Extraction
Automatically extracts text from scanned PDFs and images so every document becomes searchable without manual transcription.
Watch Folder Automation
Drop files into a monitored folder and Readur processes and indexes them automatically, eliminating repetitive upload steps for bulk ingestion.
Full-Text Search
PostgreSQL-backed full-text search returns relevant documents instantly across your entire archive, with filtering and ranking built in.
Non-Destructive Processing
Original files are preserved exactly as uploaded â€” OCR text is stored separately so source documents remain bit-for-bit identical.
Multi-Format Support
Handles PDFs, common image formats, plain text, RTF, and Office documents in a single unified archive without format-specific workflows.
Why run Readur on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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