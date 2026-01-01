Ang ESPHome ay isang open-source na sistema na nagpapalit ng mga ESP8266 at ESP32 microcontroller sa mga smart home device gamit ang simpleng YAML configuration files. Hindi kailangan ng C++ programming â€” tukuyin ang mga sensor, switch, at display sa YAML, at awtomatikong kinokompila at fina-flash ng ESPHome ang na-optimize na firmware. Ito ay direktang sumasama sa Home Assistant at sumusuporta sa MQTT para sa compatibility sa anumang automation platform.

Ang pagpapatakbo ng ESPHome sa isang VPS ay nagbibigay ng palaging-on na pamamahala ng device at remote firmware compilation na naa-access mula saanman. Ang iyong mga configuration ng device ay sentral na nakaimbak at naka-back up, at ang mga over-the-air update ay maaaring i-trigger nang hindi kailangang nasa lokal na network kung saan matatagpuan ang mga pisikal na device.