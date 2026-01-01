Deploy Tiny File Manager in one click installation.
Lightweight single-file PHP web file manager for uploading, downloading, and organizing server files from any browser.
Choose a VPS plan for Tiny File Manager
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Tiny File Manager
Tiny File Manager is a compact, open-source file manager that runs entirely as a single PHP file, giving you a full-featured browser-based interface to manage files on your server without SSH or FTP clients. It supports file upload and download, copy, move, rename, delete, archive creation, and a built-in text editor â€” all accessible through a clean, responsive web UI.
Self-hosting Tiny File Manager on your VPS keeps your files under your control and lets you grant role-based access to team members with different permission levels. Its minimal footprint means it runs alongside your existing applications without adding noticeable resource overhead.
Key features of Tiny File Manager
Full File Operations
Upload, download, copy, move, rename, and delete files and folders directly from the browser without requiring SSH or FTP access.
Multi-User Access
Define multiple user accounts with individual passwords and permission levels, including read-only roles for restricted access.
Built-In Text Editor
Edit configuration files, scripts, and code directly in the browser with syntax highlighting support, skipping the need for a separate editor.
Archive Support
Create ZIP archives and extract compressed files through the web interface, simplifying batch transfers and backups without command-line tools.
File Search
Search across directories by filename or content to quickly locate files without navigating folder trees manually.
Why run Tiny File Manager on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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