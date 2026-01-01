Tyk Gateway is a fully open-source API gateway that manages authentication, rate limiting, quotas, and request transformation for your backend services. Licensed under Mozilla Public License 2.0, every gateway feature is available without a license key â€” OAuth 2.0, JWT validation, GraphQL proxying, and plugin support are all included in the open-source build.

Redis is the only dependency, providing distributed session storage and rate-limit counters. Configuration is handled through a REST management API, making Tyk compatible with infrastructure-as-code workflows and CI/CD pipelines. Self-hosting keeps all API traffic, credentials, and usage data within your own infrastructure.