Deploy Easy!Appointments in one click installation.
Free open-source appointment scheduling system with customer self-booking, multi-provider calendars, and automated email notifications.
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What you can build with Easy!Appointments
Ang Easy!Appointments ay isang komprehensibo, open-source na platform sa pag-iskedyul na nagbibigay-daan sa mga negosyong nakabatay sa serbisyo na mag-alok ng online appointment booking nang hindi nagbabayad ng per-booking fees o tumatanggap ng platform lock-in. Nakikita ng mga customer ang real-time na availability at sila mismo ang nagbu-book ng mga slot, na nagbabawas ng mga pagkaantala sa telepono at manual na pamamahala ng kalendaryo para sa mga staff.
Sinusuportahan ng sistema ang maraming service provider na may independenteng kalendaryo, nako-customize na booking forms, at automated na email reminders na nagpapababa ng no-show rates. Pinapanatili ng Google Calendar synchronization ang mga iskedyul na naka-sync sa mga tool na ginagamit na ng mga staff. Ang mga industriya mula sa healthcare at beauty hanggang sa consulting at education ay umaasa sa Easy!Appointments para sa malinis nitong interface at flexible na configuration. Ang deployment na ito ay ipinapares ang application sa isang MySQL database para sa maaasahang scheduling data persistence.
Key features of Easy!Appointments
Customer self-booking
Customers view real-time availability and book appointments online without any back-and-forth with staff.
Multi-provider calendars
Manages individual calendars and availability windows for each service provider, preventing double-bookings across teams.
Automated notifications
Sends confirmation and reminder emails automatically, reducing no-show rates without any manual follow-up.
Google Calendar sync
Synchronizes bookings with Google Calendar so providers see appointments alongside the rest of their schedule.
Customizable booking forms
Tailor the fields customers complete at booking to capture the information each service type requires.
Why run Easy!Appointments on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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