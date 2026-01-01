Deploy Homebridge in one click installation.
Lightweight HomeKit bridge that connects non-Apple smart home devices to Siri and the Apple Home app via plugins.
Choose a VPS plan for Homebridge
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Homebridge
Homebridge is a lightweight Node.js server that emulates the iOS HomeKit API, enabling Siri control and Home app integration for thousands of devices that don't natively support Apple's ecosystem. With over 2,000 community-developed plugins, it bridges smart lights, thermostats, cameras, and security systems from brands like Ring, Nest, TP-Link, and Tuya into a unified HomeKit experience.
Running Homebridge on a VPS ensures 24/7 availability for your HomeKit automations regardless of local power or network conditions, with persistent plugin configuration and reliable remote access from anywhere in the world.
Key features of Homebridge
2,000+ Device Plugins
Community plugins cover virtually every smart home brand and protocol, letting you add any device to HomeKit without replacing hardware.
Web Configuration UI
Ang Homebridge Config UI X ay nagbibigay ng interface na nakabatay sa browser para sa pag-install ng mga plugin, pamamahala ng mga device, at pagtingin ng mga log nang walang command-line access.
Child Bridge Mode
Isolate plugins into separate child bridges to prevent one misbehaving plugin from taking down your entire HomeKit setup.
Automatic Plugin Updates
Discover, install, and update plugins directly from the web UI to keep device integrations current without manual SSH sessions.
Backup and Restore
Built-in backup functionality protects your plugin configurations and HomeKit pairing data from accidental loss.
Why run Homebridge on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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