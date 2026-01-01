Up to 69% off for ConvertX

Deploy ConvertX with one-click installation.

Self-hosted file conversion service supporting 1000+ formats for documents, images, audio, and video with complete privacy.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
409 /mo
Choose plan
30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy ConvertX with one-click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for ConvertX

63% off
KVM 1
1,119
409 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₱9,816 (regular price ₱26,856). Renews at ₱679/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
1,429
549 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₱13,176 (regular price ₱34,296). Renews at ₱819/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
2,379
749 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₱17,976 (regular price ₱57,096). Renews at ₱1,629/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
4,209
1,499 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₱35,976 (regular price ₱101,016). Renews at ₱2,989/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
1,119
409 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₱9,816 (regular price ₱26,856). Renews at ₱679/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
1,429
549 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₱13,176 (regular price ₱34,296). Renews at ₱819/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
2,379
749 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₱17,976 (regular price ₱57,096). Renews at ₱1,629/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
4,209
1,499 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₱35,976 (regular price ₱101,016). Renews at ₱2,989/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with ConvertX

Ang ConvertX ay isang self-hosted online file converter na kayang humawak ng mahigit isang libong iba't ibang format ng file — mga dokumento, larawan, audio, video, at marami pa — sa pamamagitan ng isang simpleng web interface. Dahil ang conversion ay nangyayari nang buo sa iyong sariling server, ang mga sensitibong file ay hindi kailanman umaalis sa iyong imprastraktura at walang limitasyon sa laki ng pag-upload, walang watermark, at walang bayad sa bawat conversion na ipinapataw ng isang third-party na serbisyo.

Ang self-hosting ng ConvertX ay partikular na mahalaga para sa mga negosyo at organisasyon na may mga kinakailangan sa paghawak ng data na pumipigil sa pag-upload ng mga proprietary na dokumento sa mga panlabas na serbisyo ng cloud. Ang awtomatikong paglilinis ng file na may mga configurable na retention period ay nagpapanatili ng pamamahala sa paggamit ng storage, habang ang opsyonal na user authentication ay nagbibigay-daan sa iyong kontrolin kung sino ang maaaring gumamit ng serbisyo. Ang deployment na ito ay nagbibigay ng kumpletong serbisyo ng conversion na may persistent storage na handang humawak ng anumang format na workflow.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of ConvertX

1000+ format support

Convert between virtually any combination of document, image, audio, and video formats without installing desktop software.

Complete file privacy

Files are processed entirely on your VPS — nothing is uploaded to external services or seen by third parties.

Automatic cleanup

Configurable retention periods automatically delete converted files after a set number of hours to manage storage usage.

User authentication

Restrict access with account-based authentication or open conversions to unauthenticated users for internal team deployments.

No size limits

Convert large media files and bulk batches without the upload caps imposed by online conversion services.

Why run ConvertX on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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