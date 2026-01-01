Deploy OneTimeSecret in one click installation.
Share passwords and sensitive data through self-destructing links that can only be viewed once.
Choose a VPS plan for OneTimeSecret
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with OneTimeSecret
OneTimeSecret lets you share sensitive information â€” passwords, API keys, private messages â€” through links that self-destruct after a single view. Once the recipient opens the link, the secret is permanently deleted from the server, leaving no trace behind.
Self-hosting OneTimeSecret on your own VPS means shared secrets never touch third-party infrastructure. You control the encryption, retention policies, and access logs, making it ideal for teams that handle credentials, customer data, or any information too sensitive for email or chat.
Key features of OneTimeSecret
Self-destructing links
Every secret is deleted immediately after the first view, ensuring sensitive data cannot be accessed again.
Passphrase protection
Add an optional passphrase so only the intended recipient can decrypt and read the secret.
Configurable expiration
Set secrets to auto-expire after minutes, hours, or days even if they are never opened.
No registration required
Anyone can create and receive secrets without creating an account, reducing friction for quick sharing.
Admin account support
Register an admin account on first visit to monitor usage and manage the instance from the web UI.
Why run OneTimeSecret on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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