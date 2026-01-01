Deploy Jaeger in one click installation.
Open-source distributed tracing platform for monitoring request flows and diagnosing performance issues in microservice architectures.
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What you can build with Jaeger
Jaeger is a CNCF graduated project for end-to-end distributed tracing, originally built at Uber to monitor thousands of microservices. It captures how requests propagate through your system â€” revealing service dependencies, timing breakdowns, error propagation, and latency bottlenecks that are invisible with traditional logging alone. This deployment supports OpenTelemetry Protocol (OTLP) out of the box for compatibility with modern instrumentation libraries.
Self-hosting Jaeger keeps trace data â€” which often contains user identifiers, database queries, and internal API details â€” entirely on your own infrastructure. You avoid per-trace pricing from commercial APM vendors and maintain full control over retention and access, with predictable costs that scale with your VPS rather than your traffic volume.
Key features of Jaeger
OpenTelemetry Support
Native OTLP ingestion means any application instrumented with OpenTelemetry SDKs can send traces to Jaeger without custom exporters.
Service Dependency Graph
Automatically generated service graphs show call relationships and request volumes between every service in your architecture.
Deep Trace Analysis
Detailed trace timelines break down every span and operation with durations, tags, and logs for pinpointing slow queries and errors.
Trace Comparison
Compare traces from before and after a deployment to quickly identify performance regressions or new error patterns introduced by code changes.
Adaptive Sampling
Control trace collection volume dynamically to balance observability depth against storage and ingestion costs in high-traffic systems.
Why run Jaeger on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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