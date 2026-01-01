Deploy ToolJet in one click installation.
Open-source low-code platform to build and deploy internal tools, dashboards, and admin panels with 50+ data source integrations.
Choose a VPS plan for ToolJet
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with ToolJet
Ang ToolJet ay isang open-source low-code platform na nagbibigay sa mga team ng visual drag-and-drop builder para sa paggawa ng mga internal tool, admin panel, at CRUD application sa mas maikling panahon kumpara sa karaniwang development time. Sa mahigit 40 built-in na UI component at native connector para sa 50+ serbisyo â€” kabilang ang PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, REST API, Google Sheets, at Stripe â€” ang mga team ay makakagawa ng mga data-driven na application nang hindi nagsusulat ng malawak na frontend code.
Ang pag-self-host ng ToolJet sa sarili mong VPS ay nagpapanatili ng mga internal tool configuration, data source credential, at business logic nang buo sa loob ng iyong imprastraktura. Walang per-seat pricing, walang usage cap, at walang third-party access sa iyong operational data.
Key features of ToolJet
50+ Data Source Connectors
Connect to databases, REST APIs, GraphQL endpoints, and SaaS tools including Google Sheets, Stripe, and Salesforce without writing custom integration code.
Visual Drag-and-Drop Builder
Compose UI layouts from 40+ pre-built components â€” tables, forms, charts, modals â€” without writing HTML or CSS, and bind them directly to data queries.
JavaScript & Python Logic
Add data transformations and business logic directly in queries using JavaScript or Python, keeping power users in full control without leaving the platform.
Role-Based Access Control
Define granular permissions per application and workspace so each team member can only access the tools and data relevant to their role.
Git Sync
Version-control application definitions by syncing to a Git repository, enabling code reviews, audits, and rollbacks for critical internal tools.
Why run ToolJet on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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