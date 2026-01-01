Up to 69% off for Jellyswarrm

Deploy Jellyswarrm with one-click installation.

Open-source reverse proxy that merges multiple Jellyfin servers into a single unified media library.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Jellyswarrm with one-click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Jellyswarrm

63% off
KVM 1
â‚±1,119
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±679/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
â‚±1,429
â‚±529/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±819/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚±2,379
â‚±749/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±1,629/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
â‚±4,209
â‚±1,499/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±2,989/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
â‚±1,119
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±679/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
â‚±1,429
â‚±529/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±819/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚±2,379
â‚±749/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±1,629/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
â‚±4,209
â‚±1,499/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±2,989/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Jellyswarrm

Jellyswarrm is an open-source aggregation proxy that combines several Jellyfin servers behind one endpoint, presenting libraries, users, and playback as if they came from a single server. It is built for households and friend groups whose movies, shows, and music live on separate machines or networks but who want one place to browse and play everything.

Because it speaks the Jellyfin API natively, existing mobile, TV, and desktop clients keep working without reconfiguration. Self-hosting Jellyswarrm on a VPS gives you a stable public entry point that bridges remote Jellyfin instances without VPNs or SMB mounts, while transcoding still happens on the upstream server that owns the media.

Get started
What you can build with {name}

Key features of Jellyswarrm

Unified library view

Browse movies, shows, and music from every connected Jellyfin server inside a single library grid with merged Next Up and Recently Added rows.

Direct upstream playback

Ang mga stream ay direktang inihahatid mula sa source na Jellyfin server, kaya ang transcoding at bandwidth ay nananatili sa makina na nagmamay-ari ng media.

Jellyfin API compatible

Appears to clients as a regular Jellyfin server, so existing apps on Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV keep working without changes.

Cross-server user mapping

Link accounts across multiple upstream servers so each viewer signs in once and sees the libraries they have access to everywhere.

Server federation

Automatic user synchronisation across connected Jellyfin instances keeps credentials and access aligned without manual account juggling.

Personal user dashboard

Built-in user page lets viewers manage their upstream credentials and connected libraries from a single web interface.

Why run Jellyswarrm on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

Checking...

Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
Get started
Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

Get started

Explore more apps to deploy

Immich

Immich

Immich is a high-performance self-hosted photo and video management solution

Select
Airsonic Advanced

Airsonic Advanced

Stream personal music libraries through a Subsonic-compatible API server

Select
AllTube

AllTube

Web interface for downloading videos from YouTube and other sites

Select
See all applications

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.