SiYuan is a privacy-first, self-hosted personal knowledge management system with over 41,000 GitHub stars. It combines a block-level WYSIWYG Markdown editor with two-way linking, SQL query embedding, and a flashcard spaced repetition system â€” making it a compelling alternative to Notion, Obsidian, and Roam Research for users who demand full data ownership.

Self-hosting SiYuan on your VPS means your notes, documents, and knowledge graphs never leave your own server. With AI writing assistance via OpenAI, PDF annotation, web clipping, and a community plugin marketplace, SiYuan delivers a modern, feature-rich experience with zero cloud dependency.