Deploy OHDSI Atlas in one click installation.
Open-source web platform for observational health research on the OMOP common data model.
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What you can build with OHDSI Atlas
The OHDSI Atlas serves as the open community standard for conducting observational research on patient-level health data that has been converted to the OMOP Common Data Model. Researchers utilize it to build patient cohorts, explore standardized medical vocabularies, design population-level effect estimation studies, and characterize disease natural history without the need to write SQL.
Self-hosting Atlas on your own VPS provides full control over study designs, cohort definitions, and result sets. It also comes pre-loaded with the Eunomia synthetic OMOP CDM, allowing you to explore the workflow immediately. The bundled WebAPI back-end and PostgreSQL database ensure that every Atlas feature works out of the box, eliminating the need for a separate data warehouse setup.
Key features of OHDSI Atlas
OMOP CDM analytics
Run cohort definitions, characterizations, and population-level studies against any database converted to the OMOP Common Data Model V5.
Vocabulary explorer
Search SNOMED, RxNorm, LOINC, and other standard medical vocabularies to build concept sets that translate cleanly across data sources.
Cohort builder
Define patient populations with a visual builder using inclusion criteria, drug exposures, and condition occurrences without writing SQL.
Eunomia demo data
Ships pre-loaded with the OHDSI Eunomia synthetic dataset so cohort generation, characterization, and Achilles reports work immediately.
WebAPI backend
Bundled Spring Boot WebAPI service exposes the full OHDSI REST API for programmatic access from R, Python, and other analytics clients.
Open community standard
Joins a worldwide network of researchers running the same methods on more than a billion patient records across academic and industry partners.
Why run OHDSI Atlas on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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