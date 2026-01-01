The OHDSI Atlas serves as the open community standard for conducting observational research on patient-level health data that has been converted to the OMOP Common Data Model. Researchers utilize it to build patient cohorts, explore standardized medical vocabularies, design population-level effect estimation studies, and characterize disease natural history without the need to write SQL.

Self-hosting Atlas on your own VPS provides full control over study designs, cohort definitions, and result sets. It also comes pre-loaded with the Eunomia synthetic OMOP CDM, allowing you to explore the workflow immediately. The bundled WebAPI back-end and PostgreSQL database ensure that every Atlas feature works out of the box, eliminating the need for a separate data warehouse setup.