Maxun is an open-source, no-code web data platform that lets you extract, scrape, crawl, and search the web without writing code. Using a visual recorder, you simply browse a website and Maxun turns your actions into a reusable extraction robot â€” no programming knowledge required. AI-powered extraction lets you describe in plain language what data you want and have it retrieved automatically.

Self-hosting Maxun on your own VPS puts you in full control of your scraped data, scheduling, and integrations. The platform supports exporting to Google Sheets, Airtable, and webhooks, and includes a full SDK and CLI for developers who want to go further. This deployment includes PostgreSQL for data persistence and MinIO for file storage, giving you a complete, production-ready setup.