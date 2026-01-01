Deploy Organizr in one click installation.
HTPC and homelab services organizer that loads all your self-hosted tabs in a single unified web interface.
Choose a VPS plan for Organizr
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Organizr
Organizr is a self-hosted services dashboard that replaces dozens of browser bookmarks with a single, tab-based interface. Instead of switching between multiple browser tabs to manage Sonarr, Radarr, Plex, and other homelab services, Organizr loads them all as iFrame tabs inside one webpage â€” with user accounts, access controls, and guest restrictions baked in.
With support for Plex, Emby, and LDAP authentication, unlimited user groups, and Nginx auth_request integration, Organizr goes beyond a simple link page. It functions as a lightweight access layer for your entire self-hosted stack, letting you grant specific users or guests access to only the tabs you choose.
Key features of Organizr
Tab-Based Interface
Load any self-hosted service as an iFrame tab, giving you one unified page to manage your entire homelab without switching browser tabs.
User Groups and Access Control
Create unlimited user groups and control which tabs each group can see â€” including read-only guest access for shared services.
Multi-Auth Support
Authenticate users with Plex, Emby, LDAP, or sFTP credentials in addition to local Organizr accounts.
Nginx Auth Integration
Use Organizr as an auth_request provider for Nginx, adding SSO-style login protection to services that lack built-in authentication.
Customizable Themes
Full colour-palette control lets you personalise Organizr to match your branding or preferred dark/light aesthetic.
Fail2ban Support
Native Fail2ban integration protects your Organizr login against brute-force attacks with automatic IP banning.
Why run Organizr on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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