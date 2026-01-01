Deploy Inngest in one click installation.
Workflow orchestration platform for running reliable background functions, scheduled jobs, and AI workflows.
Choose a VPS plan for Inngest
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Inngest
Inngest is an open-source workflow orchestration engine that lets you write reliable background functions, event-driven workflows, and scheduled jobs directly in your application code. It handles retries, concurrency, throttling, and step-function logic automatically, keeping your application code focused on business logic rather than infrastructure concerns.
Self-hosting Inngest on your own VPS gives you full control over execution, data, and configuration. It ships with built-in SQLite persistence and an in-memory queue out of the box, so you can run the full platform without needing external database or message broker services.
Key features of Inngest
Reliable Background Jobs
Run background tasks with automatic retries, exponential backoff, and failure handling built in â€” no additional infrastructure required.
Step Function Workflows
Compose multi-step workflows where each step is individually retried and cached, making complex orchestration resilient to transient failures.
Event-Driven Execution
Trigger functions from application events with a simple event key, enabling decoupled, reactive architectures across services.
AI Workflow Support
Orchestrate long-running AI pipelines with built-in support for concurrency limits, rate limiting, and step-level checkpointing.
Built-in Dev Server
Develop and test workflows locally with a full-featured UI that shows event history, function runs, and step traces in real time.
Why run Inngest on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.