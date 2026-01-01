Inngest is an open-source workflow orchestration engine that lets you write reliable background functions, event-driven workflows, and scheduled jobs directly in your application code. It handles retries, concurrency, throttling, and step-function logic automatically, keeping your application code focused on business logic rather than infrastructure concerns.

Self-hosting Inngest on your own VPS gives you full control over execution, data, and configuration. It ships with built-in SQLite persistence and an in-memory queue out of the box, so you can run the full platform without needing external database or message broker services.