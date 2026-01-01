SQLChat is a chat-based SQL client that connects to your existing databases, allowing you to query them using natural language. Instead of manually writing SQL, you simply describe what you need in plain English, and SQLChat will translate it into a SQL query, execute it, and then show you the results â€“ all within a conversational interface. It automatically reads your database schema, ensuring that generated queries correctly reference actual table and column names.

When you self-host SQLChat on your VPS, your database credentials and query results will never leave your own infrastructure. Its stateless, single-service design makes it lightweight and easy to maintain, while its support for a custom AI endpoint allows you to route inference through any OpenAI-compatible model.