Deploy Plane in one click installation.
Open-source project management platform for issue tracking, sprint cycles, and product roadmaps â€” a self-hosted alternative to Jira and Linear.
Choose a VPS plan for Plane
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Plane
Plane is a powerful open-source project management platform that serves as a modern alternative to Jira, Linear, Monday.com, and ClickUp. Teams track issues, run sprint cycles with burn-down charts, plan product roadmaps, and collaborate in real time â€” all without per-user pricing or data leaving your infrastructure.
The self-hosted deployment includes PostgreSQL, Valkey cache, RabbitMQ message queue, and MinIO object storage for a fully self-contained setup. Unlike SaaS project tools that charge per seat, running Plane on your VPS provides unlimited users and projects at a fixed infrastructure cost with complete data ownership.
Key features of Plane
Issue Tracking
Create and manage work items with rich text, file attachments, sub-issues, and cross-project references in one centralized view.
Sprint Cycles
Run agile sprints with burn-down charts and team momentum tracking to keep development cadence on schedule.
Product Roadmaps
Plan and communicate product direction with visual roadmaps that link directly to the issues and modules delivering each milestone.
Real-Time Collaboration
Live updates ensure every team member sees the latest issue status, comments, and assignments without manual refreshes.
Customizable Views
Build filtered board, list, and calendar views that can be saved and shared across the team for consistent project visibility.
Modules and Analytics
Group related issues into modules for complex projects, then track progress with built-in analytics and trend visualizations.
Why run Plane on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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