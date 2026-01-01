Deploy Transmute in one click installation.
Privacy-first file converter that transforms documents, images, audio, and video without uploading them to third-party servers.
Choose a VPS plan for Transmute
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Transmute
Transmute is a privacy-first file converter that transforms documents, images, audio, and video between formats through a clean web interface. Files are processed by your own self-hosted instance rather than an anonymous cloud service, so sensitive material never leaves infrastructure you control and there are no upload caps, watermarks, or per-conversion fees.
Self-hosting Transmute on a VPS gives teams a private, always-available conversion tool reachable from any browser. It is a practical alternative to ad-supported online converters that harvest data, making it well suited to organizations with strict data-handling requirements or anyone who simply wants format conversion without handing files to a third party.
Key features of Transmute
Privacy-first conversion
Files are processed entirely on your own self-hosted instance, so sensitive documents and media never reach a third-party server.
Multi-format support
Convert across documents, images, audio, and video formats from a single interface without installing desktop software.
No upload limits
Self-hosting removes the file-size caps and watermarks imposed by free online conversion services.
Browser-based interface
Drag, drop, and convert from any browser with a straightforward interface that needs no account to get started.
Full data ownership
Run the service on your own VPS to keep complete control over where files are stored and how long they are retained.
Why run Transmute on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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