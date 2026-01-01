Photoview is a quick, self-hosted photo gallery designed for photographers and families who want to keep their memories on their own controlled system. It directly accesses your existing folder setup â€“ no need for importing or rearranging files â€“ and automatically creates thumbnails and previews right on your server.

Unlike typical cloud photo services, Photoview ensures your original photos remain untouched and private. Features like RAW files, EXIF metadata, GPS coordinates, and face recognition all function without you having to send any photo to an outside service. Plus, each user gets their own library path, making it perfect for families or small teams who are sharing just one server.