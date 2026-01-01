Deploy Photoview in one click installation.
Self-hosted photo gallery that mirrors your filesystem structure and never modifies your original files.
Choose a VPS plan for Photoview
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Photoview
Photoview is a quick, self-hosted photo gallery designed for photographers and families who want to keep their memories on their own controlled system. It directly accesses your existing folder setup â€“ no need for importing or rearranging files â€“ and automatically creates thumbnails and previews right on your server.
Unlike typical cloud photo services, Photoview ensures your original photos remain untouched and private. Features like RAW files, EXIF metadata, GPS coordinates, and face recognition all function without you having to send any photo to an outside service. Plus, each user gets their own library path, making it perfect for families or small teams who are sharing just one server.
Key features of Photoview
Filesystem-mirrored albums
Your existing directory structure becomes your album structure automatically â€” no import, no reorganization, no lock-in.
RAW file support
Natively browses and previews RAW camera formats via Darktable, so photographers see their full library without conversion.
Face recognition
Automatically detects and groups photos of the same person, making it easy to find all photos of a specific individual across thousands of images.
EXIF and GPS metadata
Displays camera settings, lens data, and location information for each photo, with an optional map view powered by Mapbox.
Secure sharing
Generate public share links for individual photos or full albums, with optional password protection for controlled external access.
Multi-user libraries
Each user account maps to its own directory path on the server, keeping family members or collaborators on separate libraries from a single instance.
Why run Photoview on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.