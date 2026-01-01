Deploy SENAITE LIMS in one click installation.
Open-source laboratory information management system covering the complete analytical workflow from sample intake to report publication.
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What you can build with SENAITE LIMS
Ang SENAITE ay isang libre at open-source na Laboratory Information Management System na binuo sa Plone application server at ginagamit ng mga diagnostic lab, biobank, research center, at public health program sa buong mundo. Pinamamahalaan nito ang buong analytical lifecycle kabilang ang pagpaparehistro ng sample, pagpaplano ng worksheet, pagpasok ng resulta, pag-verify, paglalathala, at pagbuo ng sertipiko.
Ang pag-self-host ng SENAITE sa isang VPS ay nagpapanatili ng sensitibong data ng laboratoryo, mga integrasyon ng instrumento, at mga rekord ng pasyente sa ilalim ng direktang kontrol ng organisasyon. Walang bayad sa lisensya bawat upuan, walang vendor lock-in, at buong access sa source code para sa audit, pagpapasadya, at regulatory compliance work tulad ng ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation.
Key features of SENAITE LIMS
Analytical workflow
Manage samples, worksheets, analyses, verification, and publication through a configurable state machine designed for laboratory operations.
Instrument integration
Import results directly from laboratory instruments through built-in interfaces, eliminating manual transcription errors.
Audit traceability
Every change to an electronic record creates an immutable snapshot with user, IP address, and timestamp captured automatically.
ISO 17025 ready
Process controls, role-based permissions, and electronic signatures support laboratories pursuing ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation.
REST JSON API
Connect external dashboards, BI tools, and patient portals to SENAITE through its built-in REST JSON API.
Extensible add-ons
Extend functionality with official add-ons for storage, patient management, referral labs, and impress reporting.
Why run SENAITE LIMS on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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