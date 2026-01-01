Deploy SuperTokens in one click installation.
Open-source authentication backend with session management, passwordless login, social OAuth, and MFA â€” a self-hosted alternative to Auth0 and Firebase Auth.
Choose a VPS plan for SuperTokens
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with SuperTokens
Ang SuperTokens ay isang open-source na alternatibo sa mga proprietary authentication services tulad ng Auth0 at Firebase Auth. Nagbibigay ito ng backend Core API na ini-integrate ng iyong mga application gamit ang mga opisyal na SDK para sa React, Node.js, Python, Go, at mga mobile platform. Hinahawakan ng SuperTokens ang email/password login, passwordless flows, social OAuth, multi-factor authentication, advanced session management na may awtomatikong token refresh, at proteksyon laban sa mga karaniwang auth attacks â€” lahat sa pamamagitan ng isang well-documented na API.
Ang self-hosting ng SuperTokens ay nangangahulugang ang mga user credentials at session data ay nananatili sa iyong PostgreSQL database sa ilalim ng iyong buong kontrol, nang walang per-user na pagpepresyo na lumalaki laban sa iyo habang lumalaki ang iyong application. Ang template na ito ay nagde-deploy ng SuperTokens Core na may PostgreSQL na handa para sa production use.
Key features of SuperTokens
Multiple auth methods
Supports email/password, passwordless magic links, and social OAuth providers out of the box â€” add the flows your users expect without custom code.
Advanced session management
Handles token rotation, automatic refresh, and session revocation securely, protecting users against session hijacking and fixation attacks.
Pre-built UI components
Drop-in React, Vue, and Angular components for login, registration, and password reset that match your brand without building auth UIs from scratch.
Multi-factor authentication
Add TOTP or email-based MFA to any authentication flow without third-party services or additional per-user fees.
Roles and permissions
Assign roles to users and enforce permission checks in your application using SuperTokens built-in user management and roles API.
Why run SuperTokens on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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