Technitium DNS Server is a fully open-source DNS server that acts as both an authoritative nameserver for your own domains and a recursive resolver for network clients. It supports DNS-over-TLS, DNS-over-HTTPS, and DNS-over-QUIC â€” protecting DNS queries from ISP surveillance and man-in-the-middle interception without requiring third-party resolvers.

Beyond standard resolution, Technitium includes network-wide ad and malware blocking via configurable blocklist URLs, DNSSEC validation and zone signing, a built-in DHCP server, multi-server clustering, and role-based access control with two-factor authentication. Self-hosting gives you full visibility over every DNS query on your network with no external provider seeing your traffic.