Zabbix is an enterprise-class open-source monitoring solution trusted by NASA, Salesforce, and tens of thousands of organizations to track the health of networks, servers, virtual machines, containers, and cloud services. A single Zabbix instance can collect tens of thousands of metrics per second through agents, SNMP, IPMI, JMX, HTTP checks, and custom scripts, then surface anomalies through templated triggers, escalation rules, and rich dashboards.

Self-hosting Zabbix on your own VPS keeps every metric, event, and credential inside infrastructure you control, with no per-host licensing fees or data egress charges. The bundled PostgreSQL database and Zabbix agent give you a complete monitoring stack ready to onboard hosts the moment deployment finishes.