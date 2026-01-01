Deploy Notifuse in one click installation.
Self-hosted email platform for marketing campaigns and transactional emails with multi-provider delivery.
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What you can build with Notifuse
Notifuse is an open-source, self-hosted email platform that consolidates marketing campaigns and transactional email delivery into a single system. Unlike subscription-based services such as Mailchimp or Brevo, Notifuse runs on your own server, eliminating per-email fees and keeping your subscriber data fully private and under your control.
The platform supports multiple email providers including Amazon SES, Mailgun, and Postmark, so you can route messages through whichever backend fits your cost and deliverability requirements. A drag-and-drop campaign editor, audience segmentation, open and click tracking, and a REST API for programmatic transactional emails give both marketers and developers everything they need from one self-hosted deployment.
Key features of Notifuse
Campaign editor
Build email campaigns with a drag-and-drop visual editor including A/B testing, scheduling, and real-time preview.
Transactional email API
Send event-triggered emails programmatically via REST API with Liquid templating for dynamic personalized content.
Multi-provider delivery
Route emails through Amazon SES, Mailgun, Postmark, or any SMTP provider without changing your templates or workflows.
Subscriber segmentation
Target campaigns to specific audience segments based on subscriber attributes and past engagement history.
Open and click tracking
Measure campaign performance with detailed open rates, click tracking, and delivery analytics built into the dashboard.
Why run Notifuse on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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