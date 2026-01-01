Cloudreve is an open-source self-hosted cloud storage platform with over 27,000 GitHub stars, built to give individuals and teams a private cloud drive they fully control. It delivers a polished, Google Drive-style experience — drag-and-drop uploads, shareable links, online media preview, and WebDAV desktop integration — while storing every file on infrastructure you own.

Unlike commercial cloud storage services, Cloudreve imposes no per-user fees, no file scanning, and no storage limits beyond your VPS disk capacity. It supports multiple storage backends including local disk, S3-compatible services, OneDrive, and Google Drive, letting you unify disparate storage under one access point. This deployment pairs Cloudreve with PostgreSQL and Redis for reliable metadata storage and fast file browsing.