Deploy phpMyAdmin in one click installation.
Web-based administration tool for managing MySQL and MariaDB databases through an intuitive graphical interface.
Choose a VPS plan for phpMyAdmin
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with phpMyAdmin
phpMyAdmin is the most widely used web-based administration tool for MySQL and MariaDB databases, trusted by millions of developers and database administrators for over two decades. It provides a comprehensive graphical interface for browsing data, executing SQL queries, managing tables and indexes, handling user privileges, and importing or exporting data â€” all without command-line access.
This deployment runs in arbitrary server mode, letting you connect to any MySQL or MariaDB instance by entering its credentials at login. Self-hosting phpMyAdmin on your own VPS keeps database traffic within your network and provides always-available access secured behind HTTPS.
Key features of phpMyAdmin
Visual database management
Browse, search, edit, and delete records across databases and tables through an intuitive web interface.
SQL query editor
Execute queries with syntax highlighting, autocompletion, and a visual query builder for complex operations.
Import and export
Move data in and out using SQL, CSV, XML, JSON, and other popular formats with configurable options.
User privilege management
Create and manage database user accounts with granular permission controls across MySQL servers.
Multi-server support
Connect to different MySQL and MariaDB instances from a single phpMyAdmin deployment using arbitrary server mode.
Server monitoring
View database and table statistics, track server status metrics, and monitor performance in real time.
Why run phpMyAdmin on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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