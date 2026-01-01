Friendica is one of the oldest and most interoperable self-hosted social networks in the fediverse. It simultaneously federates over ActivityPub, Diaspora, and its own DFRN protocol â€” meaning your Friendica instance can connect with Mastodon, Misskey, Pixelfed, Diaspora pods, and dozens of other networks using just one account. Unlike newer platforms that focus on a single protocol, Friendica was specifically designed for maximum federation reach across the entire decentralized social web.

Running Friendica on your own VPS gives you full ownership of your social identity and data. You get to choose the rules, decide which networks to federate with, and keep all your posts, contacts, and media under your direct control â€” with no advertising and no platform that can disappear or change its terms tomorrow.