Up to 69% off for Friendica

Deploy Friendica in one click installation.

Mature, self-hosted fediverse social network that federates with Mastodon, Diaspora, ActivityPub, and more.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Friendica in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Friendica

63% off
KVM 1
â‚±1,119
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±679/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
â‚±1,429
â‚±529/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±819/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚±2,379
â‚±749/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±1,629/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
â‚±4,209
â‚±1,499/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±2,989/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
â‚±1,119
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±679/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
â‚±1,429
â‚±529/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±819/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚±2,379
â‚±749/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±1,629/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
â‚±4,209
â‚±1,499/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±2,989/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Friendica

Friendica is one of the oldest and most interoperable self-hosted social networks in the fediverse. It simultaneously federates over ActivityPub, Diaspora, and its own DFRN protocol â€” meaning your Friendica instance can connect with Mastodon, Misskey, Pixelfed, Diaspora pods, and dozens of other networks using just one account. Unlike newer platforms that focus on a single protocol, Friendica was specifically designed for maximum federation reach across the entire decentralized social web.

Running Friendica on your own VPS gives you full ownership of your social identity and data. You get to choose the rules, decide which networks to federate with, and keep all your posts, contacts, and media under your direct control â€” with no advertising and no platform that can disappear or change its terms tomorrow.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Friendica

Universal federation

Connects simultaneously to ActivityPub, Diaspora, and DFRN networks â€” follow and interact with Mastodon, Misskey, Pixelfed, and Diaspora users from one account.

Rich post formats

Supports long-form posts with full BBCode and Markdown formatting, inline images, file attachments, and polls â€” far beyond the 500-character limit of microblogging platforms.

Privacy-first contacts

Detalyadong kontrol sa audience kada post â€” puwedeng i-share sa lahat, sa specific contact groups, o sa mga indibidwal â€” nagbibigay sa iyo ng Mastodon-level na privacy na may Facebook-style na group mechanics.

Forum and group channels

Create topic-based forum accounts that any fediverse user can tag into, enabling threaded community discussions across network boundaries.

Events and calendar

Built-in event creation with RSVP and a personal calendar that syncs across federated contacts, useful for community coordination without external tools.

Plugin ecosystem

Extend Friendica with official add-ons for LDAP authentication, S3 storage, push notifications, additional OAuth providers, and cross-posting to other platforms.

Why run Friendica on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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