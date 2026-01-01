Your Spotify is a self-hosted analytics dashboard that tracks your complete Spotify listening history and visualizes it through detailed charts: top artists and tracks over time, listening time per day and hour, genre distributions, album rotations, and historical trends over the years. Unlike Spotify Wrapped, which only comes out once a year, Your Spotify gives you the same in-depth insights on demand, for any time range you choose.

Self-hosting Your Spotify on a VPS keeps every play, like, and skip in a database you control â€” Spotify's own data exports are only limited to the 50 most recent tracks, but Your Spotify continuously polls the API and builds a comprehensive personal listening archive that grows for as long as the instance is running.