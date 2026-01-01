Deploy Multica in one click installation.
Open-source managed agents platform that turns coding AI agents into teammates you can assign work to.
Choose a VPS plan for Multica
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Multica
Multica is an open-source managed agents platform that lets you treat coding AI agents like teammates instead of one-off chat sessions. Assign tasks to specific agents, watch their progress in real time, and build a reusable skills library that compounds over time as your team works together. It supports any agent CLI installed locally â€” Claude Code, Codex, GitHub Copilot, Gemini, and others â€” through a lightweight daemon that connects your machines back to the central server.
Self-hosting Multica on your VPS keeps every task, code change, and integration credential inside your own infrastructure with no per-seat fees and no third-party agent telemetry. PostgreSQL with pgvector ships pre-configured, so the platform is production-ready from first boot.
Key features of Multica
Multi-agent support
Ikonekta ang Claude Code, Codex, GitHub Copilot, Gemini, at iba pang coding agent CLI sa pamamagitan ng isang dashboard.
Local execution daemon
A lightweight daemon runs on your own machines so agents execute against the real workspace and the credentials you already have.
Task assignment and tracking
Dispatch work to specific agents and follow progress, output, and decisions in real time without polling chat threads.
Reusable skills library
Capture agent skills once and reapply them across workspaces and teammates so capability compounds over time.
Webhook automation
Trigger agent workflows from GitHub, Lark, or any external service through built-in autopilot webhook handlers.
Self-hosted data ownership
All tasks, code changes, and integration credentials stay on your VPS with no telemetry and no per-seat pricing.
Why run Multica on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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