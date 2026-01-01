Nango is an open-source infrastructure layer for connecting to external APIs. Instead of writing custom OAuth flows, token-refresh logic, and rate-limit handling for every service, Nango manages it all through a single unified backend. Developers configure integrations once and access any supported service through Nango's transparent proxy â€” with built-in support for over 300 APIs including Salesforce, GitHub, Slack, Stripe, and Notion.

Self-hosting Nango on your own VPS keeps your customers' OAuth grants and API tokens on infrastructure you control. No third-party service ever handles your users' credentials â€” everything is encrypted at rest with a key you own and stored in a PostgreSQL database running alongside the server.