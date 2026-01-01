Deploy HortusFox in one click installation.
Self-hosted plant management system for cataloging, scheduling care routines, and organizing your garden privately.
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What you can build with HortusFox
Ang HortusFox ay isang web application na sadyang ginawa para sa mga mahilig sa halaman na gustong pamahalaan ang kanilang mga houseplant at hardin nang may istraktura at privacy. Pinapayagan ka nitong mag-catalog ng mga halaman na may mga larawan, pangalan ng species, at custom na katangian, ayusin ang mga ito ayon sa lokasyon, at magtakda ng mga paulit-ulit na paalala sa pangangalaga para sa pagdidilig, pagpapabunga, at paglilipat ng paso. Ang pagsasama ng data ng panahon ay nakakatulong sa mga hardinero sa labas na iayon ang mga iskedyul ng pangangalaga sa mga kondisyon ng kapaligiran, habang ang built-in na pagkilala sa halaman ay tumutulong sa pagtukoy ng mga hindi kilalang species.
Ang pag-self-host ng HortusFox sa iyong VPS ay nagsisiguro na ang mga taon ng talaan ng paglago, kasaysayan ng pangangalaga, at mga larawan ng halaman ay mananatili sa iyong ganap na kontrol â€” walang third-party na cloud service ang maaaring magpatigil ng access sa data ng iyong koleksyon o pagkakitaan ang iyong mga gawi sa paghahardin.
Key features of HortusFox
Care Reminders
Set recurring tasks for watering, fertilizing, and repotting so no plant is ever missed in a busy care schedule.
Location-Based Organization
Assign plants to specific rooms or outdoor spaces to quickly filter your collection and manage each area independently.
Weather Integration
Connect local weather data to align outdoor plant care with rainfall and temperature conditions automatically.
Plant Recognition
Identify unknown species from photos directly in the app, adding confirmed species data to your catalog without leaving HortusFox.
Inventory Management
Track pots, fertilizers, tools, and supplies alongside your plants so gardening resources are always accounted for.
Collaborative Chat
Ang built-in na group chat ay nagbibigay-daan sa mga sambahayan at team na mag-ugnayan sa mga responsibilidad sa pag-aalaga ng halaman nang hindi na kailangan ng hiwalay na messaging apps.
Why run HortusFox on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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