Deploy HuggingChat (Chat UI) in one-click installation.
Open-source SvelteKit chat interface that powers HuggingChat and connects to any OpenAI-compatible model endpoint.
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What you can build with HuggingChat (Chat UI)
Ang HuggingChat (Chat UI) ay ang open-source codebase sa likod ng huggingface.co/chat, na binuo ng Hugging Face bilang isang pinakintab, brandable na front-end para sa malalaking modelo ng wika. Hindi tulad ng mga vendor-locked na chat app, sinasalita nito ang OpenAI API protocol, kaya ang parehong deployment ay maaaring makipag-ugnayan sa Hugging Face Inference Providers router, OpenRouter, isang lokal na llama.cpp server, Ollama, o anumang iba pang katugmang endpoint sa pamamagitan lamang ng pagpapalit ng URL at key.
Ang pag-self-host nito sa iyong sariling VPS ay nagpapanatili sa bawat pag-uusap, tawag sa MCP tool, at na-upload na file sa imprastraktura na kontrolado mo, habang nagbibigay pa rin sa iyo ng access sa libu-libong open at proprietary na modelo sa pamamagitan ng anumang inference backend na gusto mo.
Key features of HuggingChat (Chat UI)
OpenAI-compatible router
Point at the Hugging Face router, OpenRouter, llama.cpp, Ollama, or any OpenAI-compatible URL and instantly access their full model catalog.
Smart Omni routing
Ang built-in na LLM router ay awtomatikong pipili ng pinakamahusay na modelo sa bawat request â€” multimodal, tool-calling, o default â€” nang hindi inilalantad ang pagiging kumplikado sa mga end user.
MCP tool calling
Connect Model Context Protocol servers so chats can run web search, code, and custom tools with results streamed back into the conversation.
Multimodal conversations
Send images, attachments, and voice input to vision and Whisper-style models that support multimodal inputs through your chosen provider.
Persistent chat history
Bundled MongoDB stores conversations, settings, and assistants per user, so history survives restarts and follows users across devices.
Custom branding
I-override ang pangalan ng app, deskripsyon, at mga asset para mag-ship ng ganap na branded na internal chat product para sa iyong team o mga customer.
Why run HuggingChat (Chat UI) on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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