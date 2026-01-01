Deploy MediaGo in one click installation.
Self-hosted video sniffer and downloader that grabs M3U8, HLS, YouTube, Bilibili, and 1000+ other sites.
Choose a VPS plan for MediaGo
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with MediaGo
Ang MediaGo ay isang open-source na video downloader na nagpapares ng browser-based na UI sa mga battle-tested na engine tulad ng yt-dlp, aria2, N_m3u8DL-RE, at BBDown. Ito ay naghahanap at nagse-save ng mga stream mula sa M3U8 at HLS playlists, YouTube, Bilibili, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, at higit sa isang libong iba pang sinusuportahang site, pagkatapos ay kino-convert ang resulta sa anumang format o kalidad nang walang hiwalay na ffmpeg step.
Ang pagpapatakbo ng MediaGo sa iyong sariling VPS ay nangangahulugang ang mga download ay nangyayari sa isang mabilis, laging-aktibong server sa halip na sa iyong laptop, at ang mga file ay nananatili sa storage na kontrolado mo. Ang isang kasamang browser extension at HTTP API ay nagbibigay-daan sa iyong magpadala ng mga link mula sa anumang device sa parehong queue, na may task management, progress, at history na ipinapakita sa pamamagitan ng isang malinis na web dashboard.
Key features of MediaGo
M3U8 and HLS sniffer
Detect and download segmented streams from any web page, including DRM-free live captures and on-demand playlists.
yt-dlp engine
Ang bundled na yt-dlp support ay kumukuha ng mga video mula sa YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, at mahigit isang libong iba pang sinusuportahang site, out of the box.
Bilibili downloader
Native BBDown integration downloads Bilibili videos, danmaku, subtitles, and high-quality audio tracks unavailable to most generic downloaders.
Browser extension
Companion Chrome and Firefox extension sniffs videos on any page and queues them on your server with a single click.
In-app format conversion
Convert finished downloads to other formats or qualities with the bundled ffmpeg pipeline without leaving the dashboard.
HTTP API and automation
Full REST API lets scripts, AI assistants, and third-party tools create tasks, query progress, and manage the download queue.
Why run MediaGo on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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