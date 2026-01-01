Up to 69% off for Vault

Deploy Vault in one click installation.

Industry-standard secrets management platform for securely storing, accessing, and rotating sensitive credentials and certificates.

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Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
â‚±409/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Vault in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Vault

63% off
KVM 1
â‚±1,119
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±679/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
â‚±1,429
â‚±549/mo
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Renews at â‚±819/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚±2,379
â‚±749/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±1,629/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
â‚±4,209
â‚±1,499/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±2,989/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
â‚±1,119
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±679/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
â‚±1,429
â‚±549/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±819/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚±2,379
â‚±749/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±1,629/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
â‚±4,209
â‚±1,499/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±2,989/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Vault

Ang HashiCorp Vault ay isang identity-based secrets management platform na nagsasentro ng kontrol sa sensitibong data â€” API keys, database passwords, certificates, at tokens â€” sa buong imprastraktura mo. Sa halip na ikalat ang mga credentials sa config files at environment variables, ang Vault ay nagbibigay ng isang pinagkakatiwalaang source na may kumpletong audit logging ng bawat access event.

Sinusuportahan ng Vault ang dynamic secrets na nabubuo on demand at awtomatikong binabawi pagkatapos gamitin, na lubos na nagpapababa ng exposure mula sa leaked o long-lived credentials. Ang self-hosting ng Vault sa isang VPS ay nagpapanatili ng iyong secrets infrastructure na ganap na nasa ilalim ng iyong kontrol â€” walang cloud provider ang may access sa iyong mga keys, audit trails, o sa mga application na pinoprotektahan nito.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Vault

Dynamic secrets

Generate short-lived credentials for databases and cloud services on demand â€” automatically revoked after a configurable TTL, eliminating the risk from long-lived leaked secrets.

Encryption as a service

Encrypt and decrypt application data via the Vault API without managing cryptographic keys directly, keeping sensitive data protected without changes to your storage layer.

Complete audit logging

Every secret read, write, and delete is logged with full identity and timestamp detail, providing an unalterable trail for compliance audits and incident investigations.

Multiple auth methods

Authenticate via tokens, AppRole, GitHub, AWS IAM, or Kubernetes service accounts, integrating Vault into your existing identity and deployment pipelines.

Secret leasing and TTLs

Secrets are issued with time-to-live values and can be renewed or revoked programmatically, giving you fine-grained lifecycle control over every credential Vault manages.

Why run Vault on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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