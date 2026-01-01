RustDesk is an open-source remote desktop platform built in Rust, delivering a self-hosted alternative to TeamViewer and AnyDesk without usage limits, seat restrictions, or recurring license costs. It deploys two server components â€” hbbs for connection management and hbbr for relay â€” enabling direct peer-to-peer connections with automatic fallback when firewalls prevent direct routing.

Self-hosting the RustDesk server means your remote access sessions are never routed through third-party infrastructure. Encryption keys, connection logs, and access policies stay under your control, making it suitable for IT teams with strict compliance requirements.