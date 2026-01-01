Mattermost is a self-hosted team collaboration platform that delivers Slack-like messaging, file sharing, voice calls, and workflow automation â€” without surrendering control of your data. Built for technical and security-conscious teams, it supports threaded channels, 800+ integrations, SSO, LDAP, and compliance archiving out of the box.

Self-hosting Mattermost on your own VPS eliminates per-user subscription fees, keeps all messages and files inside your infrastructure, and satisfies the data sovereignty requirements common in government, finance, and healthcare environments where cloud-only tools are not acceptable.