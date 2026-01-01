Parse Server is the open-source successor to the original Parse Platform, providing a complete backend-as-a-service for mobile and web applications. It exposes object storage, user authentication, file storage, push notifications, and Live Queries through automatically generated REST and GraphQL APIs, eliminating most of the boilerplate normally required to ship a connected app.

Self-hosting Parse Server on your VPS gives you full ownership of user accounts, application data, and cloud code logic â€” with no per-request fees, no vendor lock-in, and no surprise migration deadlines. This deployment ships with MongoDB and the official Parse Dashboard so you can browse classes, run queries, and manage schema from day one.