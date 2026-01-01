Deploy FUXA in one click installation.
Open-source web-based SCADA/HMI software for designing real-time process visualizations and connecting to industrial devices.
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What you can build with FUXA
FUXA is an open-source SCADA/HMI/dashboard platform built entirely for the web. The drag-and-drop editor runs in the browser, so engineers can design plant mimics, dashboards, and operator screens without installing proprietary tooling â€” and the same screens render on any device with a browser.
Self-hosting FUXA on your own VPS keeps tag data, project files, and device credentials inside infrastructure you control, which matters for OT environments where cloud-hosted SCADA is rarely an option. The Node.js runtime ships with native drivers for Modbus, Siemens S7, OPC-UA, BACnet, MQTT, and Ethernet/IP, so it can talk to existing PLCs and field devices without extra gateways.
Key features of FUXA
Web-based editor
Design SCADA screens, dashboards, and alarms directly in the browser with a drag-and-drop editor â€” no Windows-only engineering tooling required.
Industrial protocols
Native drivers for Modbus RTU/TCP, Siemens S7, OPC-UA, BACnet IP, MQTT, and Ethernet/IP connect FUXA to PLCs and field devices out of the box.
Real-time tags
Bind on-screen elements to live device tags and watch values update in real time with built-in historian support for trends and reports.
Alarms and events
Configure threshold-based alarms with acknowledgement workflows and persist an event history for audits and post-incident analysis.
SVG-based graphics
Ang scalable vector graphics ay nagpapanatili ng malinaw na mga mimic sa anumang laki ng display, mula sa operator HMIs hanggang sa malalaking overview dashboard sa dingding ng control room.
Scriptable logic
Add custom JavaScript logic to handle calculations, transformations, and conditional behavior without rebuilding the application.
Why run FUXA on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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